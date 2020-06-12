Advanced search

Students hold Black Lives Matter demonstration in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 13:06 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 12 June 2020

Students hold a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration in St Albans city centre.

Students sporting face masks and wielding banners took to the streets of St Albans city centre as part of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The youngsters gathered in Market Place this lunchtime to demonstrate their support of the international movement.

Police were in attendance throughout the protest.

Protests and demonstations have been ongoing across the UK following the tragic death of George Floyd in the US.

A video of Mr Floyd’s death – which happened as a result of a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes – sparked outrage and calls for an end to racism across the world.

Another demonstration – organised by Sanya Qayyum – is taking place at the entrance of Verulamium Park at 6.45pm this evening.

Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate PPE and practise social distancing – there will be four metre distancing, with marshals ensuring everyone’s safety.

The static protest was initially expected to begin at the Morrisons in Hatfield Road and to continue towards St Peter’s Street, however due to a high level of interest, the location was moved.

Wheathampstead United Against Racism also surfaced as a result of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The group has planned to start a Black Lives Matter snake at Hilldyke Park starting on Sunday, and invites people to add painted stones. It is also in talks with the library regarding a story hour.

Those taking part in the march in St Albans should arrive for 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

