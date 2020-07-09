Students design milk mobile wrap for Harpenden charity

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:10 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 09 July 2020

Harpenden Milk Bank have a new milk-mobile for moving breast milk to donors. Students of Hemel Hempstead school Longdean designed the wrap for the sponsored Smart Car. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The Harpenden milk bank is the proud owner of a new milk mobile after local students designed a cover for a sponsor-led project.

The vehicle is the first ever urgent donor human milk bank delivery car in the UK, and will be seen all over Herts collecting milk and delivering it to hospital NICUs and families at home.

The car was already in use but the idea of letting people know what it is and who it belongs to was really important to the charity.

To enable the milk mobile project to happen, the organisation worked with students at Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead. They briefed three students on the charity’s background and tasked them with producing a design for the Human Milk Foundation Smart Car to be wrapped and branded.

Together they came up with a design based on the components and molecules in human milk and the snowdrop flower, the charity’s emblem.

The Human Milk Foundation has trained up six volunteer drivers who will be using the milk mobile to deliver and collect the milk for the charity.

The car has now been wrapped with their design and a notice telling people that there is ‘donor human milk’ onboard.

Co-founder of The Human Milk Foundation Dr Natalie Shenker said: “It’s been wonderful to collaborate on this project and see the ‘milk mobile’ come to fruition - we are so grateful to our charity partner EPSON and staff at Longdean and very impressed with the hard work that Alex, Kartel and Kamalia put in to creating the car wrap design.”

Art teacher Kate Levesley of Longdean School said: “The students have enjoyed working collaboratively on a ‘live’ project.

“It has given them an insight into the world of design and made them see the process from design, consultation to the end product.

“They have worked really hard and created some outstanding work.”

EPSON - their charity sponsor has printed the wrap and made the project possible by funding MaxMedia Prints to wrap the car for them.

Natalie added: “We look forward to getting the milk mobile out on the roads in Hertfordshire delivering urgent donor human milk and raising awareness of the work of the charity in supporting local families.”

