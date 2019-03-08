Advanced search

Abstract artist gets pre-schoolers painting on canvas

PUBLISHED: 12:22 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 18 June 2019

St Albans dad, Stuart Beck, went to Trinity Community Pre-School to lead an abstract art workshop.

A St Albans artist has been passing on his expertise to pre-school children.

Stuart Beck visited Trinity Community Pre-School in Beaconsfield Road to deliver a workshop to under fives.

He provided an interactive session with children based around the abstract-style paintings he produces.

Stuart said: "Nursery manager Jo and I briefly introduced the children to art being a profession and we looked at some examples of abstract art from well known artists such as Gerhard Richter, Jackson Pollock and Bridget Riley."

The artist explained split the children into groups with rollers, spatulas, sponges etc and got them to cover areas of the canvas with black and white paint to create the first layer.

The children were given the chance to try out a Jackson Pollock technique which involved dipping brushes in brightly coloured paint and then throwing the paint across the canvas, without letting the brush head touch the canvas.

Stuart added: "At the end the children had produced a fairly convincing piece of genuine abstract art, of which we are all very pleased about."

