Grudge match: England vs Ireland in a St Albans showdown ahead of UK’s Strongest Man competition

Pa O'Dwyer, last year's winner of the UK's Strongest Man. Archant

It’s a clash of the titans in St Albans this Saturday, as the countdown gets underway for this year’s UK’s Strongest Man competition.

A series of exciting events will be taking place in the city centre over the next six months leading up to the televised competition finals, which will once again be held at the Abbey View Athletics Track, Verulamium Park, at the end of July - including the iconic truck pull.

The first free pre-event will take place on Saturday outside the Alban Arena at 1pm. Last year’s winner of the UK’s Strongest Man, Pa O’Dwyer, will take on England’s Strong Man, Sean Logan, in a 250kg axle deadlift challenge - the equivalent of lifting three men.

Pa is in a confident mood ahead of the showdown: “This is a chance for Ireland to get revenge over England after the rugby. Sean Logan is a great deadlifter but this is a face-to-face challenge where we have to lift a quarter of a tonne as many times as possible. Winning the title last year in St Albans was the highlight of my career and I am really looking forward to meeting the cities fans again at the weekend.”

The athletes will also be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

A UK’s Strongest Kid competition is also planned for the city centre, as well as the famous Truck Pull event, leading up to the three-day family-friendly festival between July 26-28.

In 2018 10,000 people enjoyed the competition, which featured strongman action, live music, free kids entertainment, food and drink, and much more in a spectacular show of strength. The tournament was also shown on Channel 5 at the end of last year.

The search for the UK’s Strongest Man finalists begin shortly as the qualifying rounds get underway in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. At the end of the process the 16 strongest men will descend on St Albans to once again battle it out for the title, which will see them pull lorries, flip cars and bend iron bars.

Tickets are now on sale, visit https://www.ultimatestrongman.tv/uks-strongest-man-2019/ for details.