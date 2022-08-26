Boxing clever: St Albans fighters reveal how sport changed their lives

Andy Shoesmith of St Albans has been a boxer for many years. - Credit: Andy Shoesmith

My preconceptions of boxing basically revolved around Eye of the Tiger and Muhammad Ali, so my eyes were opened after speaking to some local fighters about how the sport has changed their lives and improved their mental health.

St Albans business owner Andy Shoesmith has been boxing since he was six after watching his 12-year-old brother take up the sport: "I was told I was too young but always went to watch, and when the trainer wasn't looking I used to punch the bags.

"This carried on and I got more and more involved until in the end I was allowed to join in. I came on quick because I was training with older kids - it was tough but I loved it.

"The popularity of boxing goes in cycles depending on how our top fighters are doing. There was definitely an upturn when Mike Tyson burst on the scene, during the 2012 London Olympics with Anthony Joshua, and more recently with Tyson Fury.

"I love the build-up to a fight, and use the nerves, the tension and the adrenalin as motivation. It's great for developing a positive mental attitude which can also enhance many other aspects of lives.

"My gym these days has more people just keeping fit than boxers, but I give them all the same time and respect. Many come to tackle their own demons and mental health, and physical training really does help with this.

"I was in a bad place myself 10-15 years ago and getting back involved in boxing pulled me into a better place.

"Boxing at the highest level involves many different aspects, and being a great boxer is only a part of it. Your life has to revolve around boxing - it is a very tough game. Day-to-day dedication separates decent boxers from great boxers.

"I don't claim to be a great boxer, not many can, but I love the saying 'you get out what you put in'. A fighter who gives 100 per cent effort will beat a fighter with 100 per cent talent."

Boxing coach Farrell Masterson, from Harpenden, said: "When I was a teenager I missed two years of school due to depression and struggled to find enjoyment in things.

"After leaving school I moved from job to job but failed to find anything that inspired me. Then at 18 I discovered boxing through a coach in my area. I fell in love with the sport instantly. It challenged me, gave me direction and I could physically work out my frustration."

The 26-year-old, who coaches at The Combination Club in the town, added: "Boxing definitely made me into a more confident person. It also gave me positive role models, who I could talk to whenever I needed guidance. I hope now as a coach I can share my experiences with the next generation."

Harpenden-based Archie started boxing at age 15, he has developed in his skills quickly, through hard work and determination.

He is now hoping to compete soon at a national level and is obsessed with the sport.

"Boxing bought me back from a deep depression during Covid and bought the life back into me.

"It took my lifeless self, ready to throw in the towel, and gave me a reason to keep on fighting, that is why I am here today.

"It not only gave me a hobby, but motivation to succeed and progress as a person and in anything I do, no matter what the circumstances, even when I was on the edge, boxing resurrected me.

"The running, the sparring, the pad-work, and the long term friendships, bought out a happiness I had never felt before."

Archie trains at Mamba Gym in Hemel Hempstead and will be starting as a coach in September, for the upcoming learn to box youth sessions.