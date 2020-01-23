Advanced search

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

PUBLISHED: 17:27 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 23 January 2020

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

A police chase of a suspicious vehicle came to a halt in busy St Peter's Street this afternoon.

Officers had been alerted to a suspect Vauxhall Astra being driven through St Albans at around 1.50pm, and following a short pursuit it came to a stop in the city centre at just before 2pm.

Police searched the car and discovered items believed to be stolen property.

Following the incident, two men were reported for drugs offences.

