Advanced search

Stevenage men arrested on suspicion of burglary in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 10 January 2020

Two men from Stevenage were caught on CCTV breaking into business premises in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Two men from Stevenage were caught on CCTV breaking into business premises in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two men from Stevenage were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a St Albans business was broken into and subjected to criminal damage.

A 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Stevenage, were arrested yesterday morning following the burglaries in London Road that morning.

You may also want to watch:

CCTV operators from St Albans district council spotted two men acting suspiciously at two business addresses, with damage caused to both premises.

Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans district council, said: "This is another example of the effectiveness of our city centre CCTV system in making our streets and businesses safer. The CCTV operator is to be praised for spotting suspicious activity.

"It's also an example of the excellent working relationship we have with Herts police, who were quickly alerted to the incident and were able to make very swift arrests."

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Stevenage men arrested on suspicion of burglary in St Albans

Two men from Stevenage were caught on CCTV breaking into business premises in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Harpenden pupil opens song at UN Climate Conference to encourage action on the environment

Harpenden pupil Gracie Weldon performed the Resolution 2020 song at the UN Climate Conference. Picture: Rachel Weldon

Proposed £12 million cash boost to benefit care workers in Hertfordshire

Herts County Council has proposed a £12m funding boost for carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists