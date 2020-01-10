Stevenage men arrested on suspicion of burglary in St Albans

Two men from Stevenage were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a St Albans business was broken into and subjected to criminal damage.

A 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Stevenage, were arrested yesterday morning following the burglaries in London Road that morning.

CCTV operators from St Albans district council spotted two men acting suspiciously at two business addresses, with damage caused to both premises.

Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans district council, said: "This is another example of the effectiveness of our city centre CCTV system in making our streets and businesses safer. The CCTV operator is to be praised for spotting suspicious activity.

"It's also an example of the excellent working relationship we have with Herts police, who were quickly alerted to the incident and were able to make very swift arrests."

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.