St Albans care manager shaves head in memory of parents and best friend

A St Albans care manager raised £1,007 for a cancer charity by shaving her head.

Stella Papworth did the 'Brave the Shave' challenge at the Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support at her workplace.

She was inspired to do this as she lost her mum Pamela in June to breast cancer, her dad to prostate cancer in 2012 and her best friend Lisa to cancer at the age of 53.

Stella and her partner own and run Strathmore Lodge care home and circulated 400 fliers inviting neighbours, family and friends to witness the big shave and raise money at the coffee morning.

She said: "The shock of losing my mum so quickly within a three week period - and seeing her in so much pain - prompted me to support raising money for cancer without worrying about the shock of how I might look with very little hair."

Her 12 inches of hair is being donated to Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.