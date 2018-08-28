Application to build nine new homes in St Albans village

An application has been made to build nine new homes in the St Albans village of Smallford.

Welwyn company District & Circle has applied to St Albans district council for outline permission for its project to build four-bedroom homes at 23 Station Road.

The development, which would be on the site of a former orchard, would have 27 parking spaces for the nine two-storey homes.

In a statement attached to the planning application, the developer has written: “[Our application demonstrates] how impact on openness and the purposes of the Green Belt will be neutral - the location of the proposals will not contribute to the coalescence of St Albans and Hatfield.

“It is better that the development of previously developed land, which is in a sustainable location, ought to be prioritised in preference to greenfield sites.”

To see the application, search for 5/2018/2924 on the district council’s website.