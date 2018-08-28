Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Application to build nine new homes in St Albans village

PUBLISHED: 11:04 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 27 November 2018

The area of Smallford where outline planning permission is being sought from St Albans district council. Picture: Google.

The area of Smallford where outline planning permission is being sought from St Albans district council. Picture: Google.

Archant

An application has been made to build nine new homes in the St Albans village of Smallford.

Welwyn company District & Circle has applied to St Albans district council for outline permission for its project to build four-bedroom homes at 23 Station Road.

The development, which would be on the site of a former orchard, would have 27 parking spaces for the nine two-storey homes.

In a statement attached to the planning application, the developer has written: “[Our application demonstrates] how impact on openness and the purposes of the Green Belt will be neutral - the location of the proposals will not contribute to the coalescence of St Albans and Hatfield.

“It is better that the development of previously developed land, which is in a sustainable location, ought to be prioritised in preference to greenfield sites.”

To see the application, search for 5/2018/2924 on the district council’s website.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Application to build nine new homes in St Albans village

33 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The area of Smallford where outline planning permission is being sought from St Albans district council. Picture: Google.

An application has been made to build nine new homes in the St Albans village of Smallford.

Harpenden Academy pupils could get preferential admittance to Sir John Lawes School

10:12 Fraser Whieldon
Sir John Lawes School is seeking to change its admissions policy to make Harpenden Academy a feeder school. Picture: Danny Loo.

A Harpenden secondary school is consulting on a change to its admissions policy so it prefers a certain primary school.

Takeaway proposed for site metres away from St Albans City Hospital

09:18 Fraser Whieldon
An application for a takeaway has been put in for this shop which is close to the hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

A takeaway could open metres away from St Albans City Hospital under proposals which have been rejected twice before.

Legal loophole about adults having sex with teens in their care must be closed, says NSPCC boss

08:29 Bianca Wild
The NSPCC is campaigning to close a legal loophole involving adults in a position of trust having sex with teenagers in their care. PHOTO: Pexels

Police forces in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire cannot act on a total of 74 complaints made in the last four years about adults having sex with teenagers in their care because of a legal loophole, the NSPCC has found.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Over 100 trees to be chopped down on Harpenden Common under town council plans

Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

Parents of autistic children thank St Albans mum for founding charity

Gayeanna (right) with her son James, who inspired her to begin the Lego club.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide