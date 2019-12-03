Wool-d you believe it? #StAlbansPostboxes return for Christmas!

St Albans Postboxes are back for another year with postbox toppers across the city. Archant

Postboxes across St Albans were targeted with an explosion of coloured wool this weekend - the yarnbombers are back!

This year's knitting mission started off at the Royal Mail sorting office in Ashley Road, but soon spread across the city, with 54 postbox toppers out there in the wild to track down over the festive season.

The second year of what is fast becoming a Christmas tradition was officially launched by social media gurus Karen Snook from St Albans Mums and Kirsty Hornblow of The Mummysphere, who were just two of the 50 local businesses who have already raised £4,500 in sponsorship.

Money raised from St Albans Postboxes will go towards helping the work of local charities Earthworks, Age Concern St Albans and Small Acts of Kindness.

Kirsty said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to yarn bomb today and be involved in a project that brings smiles to so many faces at this time of year. Let's smash the fundraising target, and show that all the hard work, collaboration and commitment are worthy of your donation, whether big or small - once they are all added together it makes a huge difference!"

Karen added: "I'm really grateful and proud to be involved with the launch of St Albans Postboxes - so much work has gone into the preparation and set up by Clare Suttie, Atlas Translations, and Candy Stuart - and all proceeds go directly to the charities."

St Albans Postboxes founder Clare Suttie said: "None of this would be possible without our fantastic, talented, creative and dedicated team of creative magicians. Led by Candy Stuart, they have crocheted, knitted, created, and devised cleverly since March to bring to life the amazing toppers that will adorn the postboxes this year. All their time and materials generously donated.

"I also have to thank the local businesses who have been so supportive and generous. Please look out for their toppers and tag them in your photos. Final thanks must go to the fantastic community of St Albans who are just brilliant. It is a real pleasure to be involved with a project that brings everyone together with a smile."

You can find a full map of all the postbox locations - and the Google directions between them - on the EYES on St Albans app - just search for EYES on St Albans in the Google or Apple store and download to your phone. Find the little postbox on the menu and it's all there.

There's a trail and competition using the app for those of you who are up for the challenge of visiting the postboxes. You can also scan a QR code to donate to the three charities using your phone.

Clare added: "All the #stalbanspostboxes toppers have been made with love, imagination and possibly some swearing, and at no cost, by volunteers.

"Business sponsors have been identified and generously gave their money, and prizes!

"Admin, emails, phone calls, helpers, web designers and hosters, map artists, app designers, photographers, Facebookers, bloggers, Instagrammers, all donating time and expertise behind the scenes. "So, whatever you do, please, please, please - don't forget to donate: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/stalbanspostboxes."