Westminster Lodge reopens following chemical leak in St Albans
- Credit: Donna Myerthall
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans reopened last night after a chemical leak which left two men in hospital.
It was forced shut after the incident yesterday (February 22) and the leak is said to have occurred in the swimming pool.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and the public were evacuated from the area and nearby roads were closed off.
Access to St Albans Abbey station was also blocked, despite trains still running.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in Holywell Hill in St Albans just before 3pm today following reports of a chemical spill.
"Two ambulances, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
"Two adult men who had minimal exposure were transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and observation.”
A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have four fire engines in attendance at an incident at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans.
“Firefighters are assisting with an incident involving a chemical leak.”
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police added: "We were alerted to a chemical leak, believed to be chlorine gas, at Westminster Lodge, St Albans, at around 2.40pm.
“Police and Fire attended and the building was evacuated. Two people were affected by the chemicals and paramedics were called.
"Road closure on Hollybush Lane was put in place and some surrounding buildings cordoned off as a precaution."