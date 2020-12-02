STAGS at 100: girls’ school plants ‘Centenary Wood’ for future generations
St Albans Girls’ School (STAGS) is continuing to celebrate its 100th anniversary by planting a ‘Centenary Wood’.
Students in Year 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 were each given a sapling and a name tag along with an allocated plot out on the field.
Trees were planted and name tags added so students can re-visit their very own trees in the wood in the months and years to come. The event was a huge success which saw the whole school community come together in creating Centenary Wood.
Over 100 saplings were planted to establish Centenary Wood, including oak, hawthorn, rowan, silver birch, blackthorn and hazel. The idea is to create a lasting legacy for future generations of the school and for the community as a whole to enjoy as the trees grow within the school grounds along Sandridgebury Lane.
During form times, eco reps gave a presentation to students highlighting the importance of protecting the environment for the future and how planting trees helps schools to create wildlife habitats, support greener environments and combat climate change. This is part of a country-wide endeavour supported by the Woodland Trust and Tree Appeal that offer free trees to schools.
St Albans Girls’ School are preparing to display an archive of the school’s history over the course of the academic year. If any former STAGS students have items such as photos, mementos, school newsletters that they would like to contribute they can contact STAGS by emailing centenary@stags.herts.sch.uk
