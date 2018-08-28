Advanced search

St Albans primary school staff first in Hertfordshire to complete Mental Health First Aid Training

PUBLISHED: 17:13 26 January 2019

Staff from How Wood Primary School in St Albans went on a two day Mental Health First Aid training course. Picture: How Wood Primary School

Staff from How Wood Primary School in St Albans went on a two day Mental Health First Aid training course. Picture: How Wood Primary School

A St Albans school is the first Hertfordshire primary to receive Mental Health First Aid training.

Nine staff members at How Wood Primary School completed the adult Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course this January on a two-day intensive course led by Lucy Hine.

They learned how to spot the early signs of a mental illness and then support and guide the person involved. The course focussed on destigmatising mental health and promoting wellbeing.

The school also sent the group to increase awareness in their pupils.

Lucy Hine explained: “We fit our own oxygen mask before we can help anyone else.”

Headteacher Cynthia Rowe said: “This training will have a positive impact in school both for adults and for the children.

“Raising the profile of mental health wellbeing at How Wood School can only be beneficial.”

