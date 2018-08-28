St Albans primary school staff first in Hertfordshire to complete Mental Health First Aid Training

Staff from How Wood Primary School in St Albans went on a two day Mental Health First Aid training course. Picture: How Wood Primary School Archant

A St Albans school is the first Hertfordshire primary to receive Mental Health First Aid training.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nine staff members at How Wood Primary School completed the adult Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course this January on a two-day intensive course led by Lucy Hine.

They learned how to spot the early signs of a mental illness and then support and guide the person involved. The course focussed on destigmatising mental health and promoting wellbeing.

The school also sent the group to increase awareness in their pupils.

Lucy Hine explained: “We fit our own oxygen mask before we can help anyone else.”

Headteacher Cynthia Rowe said: “This training will have a positive impact in school both for adults and for the children.

“Raising the profile of mental health wellbeing at How Wood School can only be beneficial.”