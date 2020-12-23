Charity founder records song of hope for Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 23, 2020

It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner in the recording studio. - Credit: Stacey Turner

The founder of St Albans mental health awareness campaign It's OK To Say has come out of the studio after recording a charity single for Christmas.

Stacey Turner joined acclaimed covers band The Desert Penguins to record a version of Callum Beattie's Don't Walk Alone as part of the #findyourvoice initiative, which aims to encourage people to keep connected through the Christmas lockdown and beyond.

Stacey was inspired to create the campaign following conversations with people who said they were struggling to stay connected through a time when we are being told to social distance and isolate.

The whole track was recorded remotely except for Stacey’s vocals, which were recorded in the Stevenage recording studio, The Practice Roomz where owner Kristian Lawrence and Tom Mayor guided her through the process and helped to settle her nerves.

She explained: “I never thought I’d end up in a recording studio, I walked in physically shaking. I’d had vocal coaching sessions to work on my breathing, voice control and confidence.

"Kristian had to pull a black screen across so I could be in my own space. It was nerve wracking; I really felt the pressure.

“I kept asking myself, can I do this? Overall, my hope in all of this is for people going through any type of mental health struggles to be reminded that it is OK, to find their voice and share their struggles.

"Callum Beattie’s Don’t Walk Alone was the best song for the #findyourvoice campaign. The lyrics are about struggle, loneliness, despair, yet having faith and reaching out for guidance.





Stacey Turner with Tom Mayor of The Desert Penguins. - Credit: Stacey Turner

"If you find my voice wobbly, that’s OK because when you’re struggling, it can be a wobbly and distressing time."

Callum even contacted her to wish her success and ask to see the finished video.

Stacey added: “While we remain physically apart, lets stay socially close, keep connected – Don’t Walk Alone."

If you need help visit http://www.itsoktosay.org.uk/im-concerned/

