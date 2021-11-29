Sing out for Christmas with Clarence Park carol service

Warm up your voices for carols in Clarence Park this Sunday.

Singers and musicians from nearby St Paul’s Church will be leading the singing of well-known Christmas favourites from the park’s bandstand from 3pm on December 5.

Rev Peter Crumpler, associate minister, said: “Last year, we started singing and a group of more than 100 people soon gathered around and joined in. We’re hoping to see many people there again this Sunday. No need to book, just turn up.”

The event will follow four days of the Hatfield Road church hosting a Christmas trail for children.

Other events in the church’s Christmas calendar include beer and carols on December 12 and a traditional carol service on December 19, both at 7pm.

For those who find Christmas difficult, the church is hosting a reflective service on Wednesday December 22 at 10am.

A crib service for families will take place on Christmas Eve at 3.30pm and 5pm, and Christmas Day services at 8am and 10.30am.



