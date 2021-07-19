Harpenden school unites behind boy with brain tumour

Published: 2:01 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM July 19, 2021

A Harpenden school is fundraising to help a 12-year-old boy battling an aggressive brain tumour.

St Nicholas School in the town has been doing what it can to support George Fox, who needs £500,000 for pioneering treatment abroad, as he is a family friend of two of their pupils, Emma Turner and Sam Gillies.

St Nicholas School in Harpenden held a rainbow day in support of George Fox, instigated by pupils Emma Turner and Sam Gillies. - Credit: St Nicholas School

Sam's mother Claire, said: "George’s story has touched all of our hearts - as parents ourselves we felt we had to do something to support this lovely family."

"Gorgeous" George, as he is playfully known, is described as a super-funny, sensitive, bright and kind boy by his mum Louise.

But in April he started suffering from headaches and vomiting, pins and needles on one side of his arms and legs and severe drowsiness - all symptoms of a brain tumour - but doctors refused to consider the possibility.

After pressure from his parents, George was eventually booked in for a routine MRI, at which point he was found to have a substantial brain tumour and rushed to Addenbrookes Hospital for emergency surgery.

He underwent a 10 hour operation to remove as much of the tumour as possible, which was a huge success with the surgeon managing to remove around 99% and he made a swift post-op recovery.

But a few days later the family received devastating news, as Louise recalled: "We were told George had something called a glioblastoma which was an aggressive tumour which for there was no cure.

"We will never ever be able to describe the devastation and how broken we are."

George Fox and his family. - Credit: Fox family

Because George is a child he cannot access the pioneering drugs, clinical trials and treatments which adults might receive, but available options include a vaccine from Germany and a clinical trial in the United States which will cost around £500K.

St Nicholas School held a rainbow day - where everyone wears colourful clothes - to raise money for George's campaign. The day collected £348 and Emma raised another £108 selling bracelets to friends and family.

Their contribution of £456 will be added to George’s GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/gorgeousgeorgeonebigfight







