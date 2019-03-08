St Albans school visits Zambia with football kit

St Columba''s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College Archant

A school has been to Zambia to give out sports kit to children.

St Columba's College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia.

Each year, sixth form students and staff at the independent school undertake the 'Project Respond' programme that was inaugurated in 1991 to meet the needs of young people in Zambia.

Alongside delivering the football kit, staff and students also renovated the school's dining room before continuing their project to support the Labuto Child Care Centre in Kabwe, where they helped look after orphans.

Teacher Ilze De Vos said: "We are very grateful to KitAid for the generous donation of football kit for Zambian children, who were delighted with the amazing donation."

For over 20 years, the Kit Aid charity has donated kit across Africa to underprivileged children.