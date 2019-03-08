Advanced search

St Albans school visits Zambia with football kit

PUBLISHED: 13:54 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 04 November 2019

St Columba'’s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

St Columba''s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

Archant

A school has been to Zambia to give out sports kit to children.

St Columba’'s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's CollegeSt Columba’'s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

St Columba's College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia.

You may also want to watch:

Each year, sixth form students and staff at the independent school undertake the 'Project Respond' programme that was inaugurated in 1991 to meet the needs of young people in Zambia.

Alongside delivering the football kit, staff and students also renovated the school's dining room before continuing their project to support the Labuto Child Care Centre in Kabwe, where they helped look after orphans.

Teacher Ilze De Vos said: "We are very grateful to KitAid for the generous donation of football kit for Zambian children, who were delighted with the amazing donation."

For over 20 years, the Kit Aid charity has donated kit across Africa to underprivileged children.

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

St Albans woman publishes book about flood

Suzi Clark of Park Street, St Albans, has published her first book 'Butterflies and Baked Beans'. Picture: John Detre

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

St Albans woman publishes book about flood

Suzi Clark of Park Street, St Albans, has published her first book 'Butterflies and Baked Beans'. Picture: John Detre

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school visits Zambia with football kit

St Columba'’s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

The week St Albans Cathedral travelled through space

St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage. Picture: Emma Collins

It’s As You Like It as you’ve not seen it before in St Albans

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

Rise in Hertfordshire knife crime reflects national trend

From July 2014 to June 2019 the number of sentences passed for the crimes involving a knife or offensive weapon rose back to their 2009/10 levels  where related sentences reached 708 in 2017, 539 in 2016 and 650 in 2019. Picture: Sturti

Property Spotlight: A barn conversion with views over Redbourn golf course

The Beeches, Harpendenbury, Redbourn. Picture: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists