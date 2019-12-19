Advanced search

St Bernadettes pupils spread Christmas cheer

PUBLISHED: 13:40 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 19 December 2019

St Bernadette pupils delivering their Reverse Advent Calendar items Picture: Mrs Lavelle-Murphy and Miss Howard

Archant

The children of St Bernadette School have been spreading Christmas cheer this festive season by taking part in events designed to spread joy and happiness to the wider community and teach the children the values of Christmas.

Year 3 students began by making and delivering handmade Christmas cards to the school's neighbours. Year 6 students took part in a Reverse Advent Calendar where each class were given a box and filled it with items to donate to the local women's refuge and the Borehamwood and London Colney food bank.

Mrs Lavelle-Murphy, head teacher of St Bernadette's school, said: "As a school, we aim to aim to remind the children of their role in instilling the common good not only for themselves but more importantly for others."

The last event to mark the season was a Nativity play with a real donkey and real babies playing the infant Jesus to the delight of children and parents alike. The donkey, named Declan, came from Ark farm.

