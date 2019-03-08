Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans young farmers raise money for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 13:22 05 June 2019

St Albans young farmers on their charity bike ride.

St Albans young farmers on their charity bike ride.

Archant

St Albans young farmers hosted a charity bike ride in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Cyclists aged between 10 and 17 years old completed a 22 mile ride around the countryside and raised £1,005 for the charity, which is their nominated good cause for this year.

You may also want to watch:

The three top fundraisers were chairman Will Grovestock who raised £180, one of their youngest members, Hattie Cornthwaite who raised £170, and Holly Hudgell who raised £85.

St Albans junior YFC leader Lyndsey Hooper of Windridge Farm said: "I am so proud of these fantastic young people and how hard they have worked to raise the money for this excellent cause. People do not always realise that to be a young farmer you do not have to live on a farm or have any farming experience. We do all kinds of fun activities from clay-pigeon shooting to sheep shearing and all 10-17 year olds are welcome."

For more information visit their Facebook page St Albans Young Farmers.

Most Read

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Shop forced to close early while travellers parked on heath

Londis, Sandridge Road, St Albans

St Albans hairdressers argue BID fees ‘too expensive for small businesses’

London Road’s Hers N Sirs Hair, owned by Emma Campbell.

Did you see Audi before multi-casualty collision in Radlett?

The crash on Harper Lane in Radlett. Picture: Robbie Ransted

St Albans young farmers raise money for air ambulance charity

St Albans young farmers on their charity bike ride.

St Albans man with bowel cancer faces his fear of snakes – handling pythons and a 10ft boa

Crispin Mardon and Richard Symonds take on snake handling for bowel cancer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists