St Albans young farmers raise money for air ambulance charity

St Albans young farmers on their charity bike ride. Archant

St Albans young farmers hosted a charity bike ride in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Cyclists aged between 10 and 17 years old completed a 22 mile ride around the countryside and raised £1,005 for the charity, which is their nominated good cause for this year.

The three top fundraisers were chairman Will Grovestock who raised £180, one of their youngest members, Hattie Cornthwaite who raised £170, and Holly Hudgell who raised £85.

St Albans junior YFC leader Lyndsey Hooper of Windridge Farm said: "I am so proud of these fantastic young people and how hard they have worked to raise the money for this excellent cause. People do not always realise that to be a young farmer you do not have to live on a farm or have any farming experience. We do all kinds of fun activities from clay-pigeon shooting to sheep shearing and all 10-17 year olds are welcome."

For more information visit their Facebook page St Albans Young Farmers.