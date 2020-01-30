St Albans boys take on Three Peaks Challenge

Five St Albans boys are undertaking a momentous challenge for a homeless charity.

The St Albans Young Farmers' members will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Herts Young Homeless Group.

They were inspired by the rising levels of youth homelessness in and around the area.

The charity supports young homeless people with both short and long-term solutions by supplying hostels and night stops in order to work towards setting young people up for a financially and emotionally stable future.

The challenge involves successfully climbing Ben Nevis, Scafel Pike and Mount Snowdon in 24 hours.

The five boys; Maximus Hooper, 16, William Grovestock, 15, Thomas Bone,16, Erik Hooper, 14 and Jack Brenson, 15, will go on a training weekend in March to learn some map and compass skills. To sponsor them go to www.paypal.me/pools/c/8lX9aTR9fv