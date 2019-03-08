St Albans authors showcase at library event

St Albans writers will be showcasing their talent as part of Libraries Week.

The Local Writers' Showcase is part of Libraries Week 2019 to give writers an opportunity to read their work to the public in the newly refurbished St Albans Library.

The free event, run by Verulam Writers, will be at 7pm on October 12.

The audience will hear selections of literature read out by the authors and have the opportunity chat with them over refreshments.

The line-up of writers includes Verulam Writers members and non-members, published and unpublished authors of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry with work ranging from crime to comedy, sci-fi to satire, fact to fantasy.

Verulam Writers group is now in its 66th year. Meeting at St Michael's Church Hall every second Wednesday the group is open to all writers with beginners particularly welcome.

More information can be found at http://www.verulamwriterscircle.org.uk