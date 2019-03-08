Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans carpenter who makes free children's wooden games for community events wins next Maltings Community Award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2019

Left to right: Maltings manager Phil Corrigan and Peter Templeman, who has won the Maltings Community Awards 2019 for August. Picture: Franki Berry

Left to right: Maltings manager Phil Corrigan and Peter Templeman, who has won the Maltings Community Awards 2019 for August. Picture: Franki Berry

Archant

A wooden games carpenter has become the latest winner of a Maltings Community Hero Award for 2019.

Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry

For the past 15 years, Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans.

Peter is booked up nearly every weekend throughout the year with school fairs, church gatherings, youth group meet-ups and special needs groups.

He attends all the events for free: "How can I tell a five-year-old that 'sorry, you can't play, you don't have the money'? I can't.

"Every event should have a free activity so there is somewhere for kids to play and the games I have are suitable for every age, from five to 105."

Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry

Peter's idea blossomed after the Oaklands College technician needed to make some child-friendly activities for an open day.

A resident of Jersey Farm for about 25 years, he was awarded a BEM in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2018, and said: "Everyone has a talent in life, and I am very lucky I have found my talent.

You may also want to watch:

"I make wooden games and use them to teach kids. I come up with a crazy idea, design it, make it, and run with it. I love designing it, I get a kick out of thinking 'Can I make this work?'.

Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry Peter Templeman has designed and hand crafted a variety of wooden games for community events around St Albans. Picture: Franki Berry

"Making the games is great but these things need an outlet - it would be pointless unless I make kids laugh and smile, that's brilliant.

"The games are purely for fun but they also develop monitor skills as well. Kids love being challenged so long as it is achievable."

Using tools in the Oaklands College construction department, Peter spends hours making the games in his lunchbreak at work and then stores them flat-pack at his home.

Peter said: "I play them all. To learn the tactics and show the kids how to best work them out."

Left to right: Maltings manager Phil Corrigan and Peter Templeman, who has won the Maltings Community Awards 2019 for August. Picture: Franki BerryLeft to right: Maltings manager Phil Corrigan and Peter Templeman, who has won the Maltings Community Awards 2019 for August. Picture: Franki Berry

He urged children to stay imaginative as they grow up.

The person who nominated Peter for the award described him as "a lovely, generous-hearted man who really deserves some recognition".

As the August winner, Peter receives £100 to spend in any of The Maltings shops and is entered into the Herts Advertiser Community Awards finals in September.

Most Read

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Most Read

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans carpenter who makes free children’s wooden games for community events wins next Maltings Community Award

Left to right: Maltings manager Phil Corrigan and Peter Templeman, who has won the Maltings Community Awards 2019 for August. Picture: Franki Berry

London Colney fly into next round of the FA Cup with big Halstead win

Laurence Vaughan was on target for London Colney in their FA Cup win at home to Halstead Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to talk about organ donation as 113 people in Herts wait for life-saving transplants

54 people in Hertfordshire have died over the last five years before they received the organ they desperately needed.

Parents offered chance to learn about self-harm in young people at St Albans workshops

Parents in St Albans are being offered training in self-harm management.

Changes in the offing for St Albans City following Billericay loss

Rhys Murrell-Williamson scored on his first start for St Albans City this season. Picture: TGS PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists