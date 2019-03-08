Advanced search

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 September 2019

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Archant

Successful businesswomen from St Albans and London Colney have been nominated for a national award.

Founder of Amber Mountain Marketing, Emma Ellis, is up for Best New Business in the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Phillip TottenhamFounder of Amber Mountain Marketing, Emma Ellis, is up for Best New Business in the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Phillip Tottenham

The owners of Naomi Czuba Dance, Naomi Czuba, and Amber Mountain Marketing, Emma Ellis, are finalists in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019.

Naomi only set up the St Albans dance school in February last year.

She said: "It's fantastic, I am blown away - it took my feet from underneath me because it is a big application with 5,000 words. It is a big deal.

"There were so many entries from around the UK that I thought I had no chance and I am happy just to be nominated."

Naomi Czuba is up for Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Sweaty BettyNaomi Czuba is up for Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Sweaty Betty

The school offers classes in a variety of disciplines including fusion, hip hop, and Afro beats.

Naomi has been dancing her whole life, teaching for eight years, and believes the business has been successful partly because the styles she offers are not as readily available in Hertfordshire.

You may also want to watch:

She gave advice to other women who are considering starting up an enterprise: "You need to really work hard and put the work in, and for a while you don't get anything.

Founder of Amber Mountain Marketing, Emma Ellis, with some apprentices. Picture: Submitted by Emma EllisFounder of Amber Mountain Marketing, Emma Ellis, with some apprentices. Picture: Submitted by Emma Ellis

"But then for me it all happened at once - really it was happening the whole time, it was just bubbling under the surface."

Mum-of-two Emma set up Amber Mountain Marketing in March last year and is passionate about supporting small businesses and employing young people in apprentice positions.

She said: "I am absolutely over the moon. I have worked really hard to get this business going - I am passionate about helping small businesses implement marketing plans and it is nice to be supporting young people as well."

The name, Amber Mountain Marketing, comes from Emma's auburn hair and every company's journey "climbing to the top of their mountain".

The Best Business Women Awards were founded in 2015 by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert.

Since then more than 3,000 people have entered the awards.

Results for 2019 will be announced at a ceremony in London's The Tower Hotel in October.

Most Read

St Albans restaurant loses £231 after dine and dash incident

Veer Dhara has been the victim of a dine and dash incident. Picture: Google Maps

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

St Albans restaurant loses £231 after dine and dash incident

Veer Dhara has been the victim of a dine and dash incident. Picture: Google Maps

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Incredible Edible gardens and mental health conference among St Albans projects to get cash boost

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo).

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Allinson left to ponder what next for St Albans City after unacceptable loss to Weymouth

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists