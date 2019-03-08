St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Archant

Two St Albans mums can be seen strutting her stuff as the new faces of an international advertising campaign.

JoJo Godfrey shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

JoJo Godfrey and Naomi Czuba are two of seven women picked from around the country to represent Sweaty Betty for the launch of its new #IAmASweatyBetty September collection.

They can be seen donning the company's outfits and dancing on screens in the chain's shops around the world.

During her career, JoJo has been a model, manager at Harry Smith's Bar and Bistro in St Albans, and DJ on Choice FM, which is now Capital Xtra.

The 48-year-old bagged this gig after she submitted a video of her hiphop dancing.

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

She said: "I was really happy and grateful [to be picked]. The ladies I worked with, that I have never met before, they were really lovely and it was empowering working with such a diverse group of women."

The photo and filming shoots took place back in March this year, but the advertising campaign was launched this month.

JoJo, who grew up in St Albans and attended Francis Bacon School, added: "It was amazing, I absolutely loved it.

JoJo Godfrey shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

"I am 48 now but it took me back and made me feel like I've still got it."

As the owner of Naomi Czuba Dance, 47-year-old Naomi was nominated for the campaign by her adult students - one of whom is JoJo.

She said: "I had never done anything like that before. I am used to teaching classes and I am used to being on film dancing, but modelling - that is totally out of my comfort zone.

"It was an amazing experience being part of a whole creative process.

All of the women in Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Two of them are from St Albans. Picture: Sweaty Betty

"I was nervous but it was extremely empowering and the thing about it was they allowed us to be who we are. We didn't have to be models - they wanted it to be as real as possible."

Naomi, who also grew up in St Albans and went to Nicholas Breakspear School, is about to lead a day of dance classes in Watford.

It will take place at Hunton Park Hotel, on Essex Lane, on October 13 from 11am to 5pm. Find out more by emailing info@naomiczubadance.com

JoJo is also dusting off her records in order to DJ at a event in aid of Mind in Mid Herts, called A Tribute 2 TK. It will take place on October 5 from 7pm at The London Road Club. Find out more at facebook.com/events/331925871085969