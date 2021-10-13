Brilliant Breakfast goes down a treat with the women of St Albans

Published: 11:25 AM October 13, 2021

BBC newsreader Martine Croxall and local MP Daisy Cooper were two of the panellists at a sold-out breakfast event celebrating women’s achievements.

The event, at Lussmanns in St Albans, was part of the The Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women initiative.

The Brilliant Breakfast campaign encourages individuals and organisations to hold a breakfast to raise money to help get disadvantaged young women – a group badly affected by the pandemic - back into education and the workplace.

Also making up the panel was Shelley Hayles, the leading voice in the St Albans Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, Donna Nichol, owner of Chloe James Lifestyle boutique in the city centre, STAGS headteacher Margaret Chapman and best-selling novelist and screenwriter Angela Clarke.

The panel was moderated by Leoni Kibbey, local actors' agent, and director of the St Albans Film Festival.

The sold-out event was attended by 50 St Albans women, who enjoyed breakfast while hearing candid stories from the panellists about their quite different career journeys and the women who had supported them along the way.

“Such inspirational stories behind all these amazing women” said local resident Catherine Batour. Liz Marcy described the breakfast as “very energising”. Karin Friedli talked about the “inspirational stories” and felt that “it gives you such hope. Really quite moving”.

Sophie Banks of Loudbird PR, who organised the event along with Andrei Lussmann, said: “We were taken aback by how quickly this event sold out and the demand for this sort of gathering, in which women can discuss some of the issues they have faced, and listen to others' stories.

"We had a panel of women in quite different careers: a BBC presenter, a social worker and campaigner, an MP, an author, a headteacher and a business owner, but they all agreed on the importance of women supporting, mentoring and celebrating each other.

“We’re so happy to have raised £500 for The Prince’s Trust, and are hugely thankful to all the women who attended, and to our stellar panel of women for giving up their time, and to Lussmanns for hosting.”

To donate to The Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women campaign, go to https://www.princes-trust.org.uk