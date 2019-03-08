St Albans MP declares support for women's state pension campaigners

St Albans MP Anne Main met with campaigners from Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI). Picture: Anne Main's office Archant

Women Against State Pension Inequality met with St Albans MP Anne Main after being defeated at a landmark High Court ruling.

WASPI is a campaign group fighting on behalf of women born in the 1950s who were impacted by changes to their state pension age, which was raised from 60 to 65. The change was ruled not to be discriminatory earlier this month, but the campaigners plan to continue the fight.

Mrs Main said the change had caused "big problems" for a generation of women, and said it was unfair women in their 60s were expected to rejoin the workforce.

She said: "I have 4,000 women in my constituency who are affected by this issue, many of whom have received little to no help in preparing for a six-year change in the pension age.

"It cannot be right that these women, who have worked hard all their lives and cared for others, are now unable to enjoy the retirement they had planned for."