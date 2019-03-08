St Albans hero wins Maltings Community award

Wendy Seabrook is presented her Maltings Community Heroes award by centre manager Phil Corrigan. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A St Albans women is honoured to have won the latest Maltings Community Hero award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wendy Seabrook was nominated by her daughters for being “an active part of the St Albans community for most of her life.”

Having worked in Boots, St Peter’s Street, on the make-up counter, for 40 years, she has done an enormous amount for local charities such as Rennie Grove Hospice and The Crescent.

Wendy has organised many fundraisers and contributed hours of time on a voluntary basis and has raised over £75,000 for charity.

Alongside her husband, Douglas, Wendy also runs Marshalswick Judo club which they set up over 20 years ago to give young people something to do. It remains popular today and meets at Sandringham school.

Somehow Wendy still finds the time to be a hands-on grandma, taking care of her grandchildren regularly to help ease the burden of childcare costs and to enable her daughter to work.

Fundraising events have included beauty nights, raffles, cake sales and pampering events.

Wendy said: “I feel really honoured that my family have spent the time to write in about me.

“The Maltings is a brilliant place to shop and I am looking forward to spending my £100.”

Amber Seabrook, her daughter, said: “My mum is the most selfless, humble and inspirational woman that I know and I am proud to call her my mum.”

She added: “When I think of my mother I am filled with immense pride. Everyone speaks so highly of her with her kind heart and her ability to make everybody feel truly special. At a time in my life when I lost my daughter, she never let me crumble.

“She was a tower of strength and for this I shall always be eternally grateful. My mother deserves this recognition - she will always be my hero.”

Her daughter attributes her caring and loving nature to the fact that Wendy was one of eight siblings.

As the winner of this month’s entries, Wendy receives £100 to spend in any of The Maltings’ shops and is entered into the Herts Advertiser Community Awards finals.

To nominate someone for next month’s award, email hadcommunity@archant.co.uk with the name of the nominee, their contact details and your name and contact details.