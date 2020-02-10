Advanced search

St Albans photographer wins prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 16:11 10 February 2020

A St Albans photographer has won a prestigious award. Picture: Annie Griggs photography

A St Albans photographer has won a prestigious award. Picture: Annie Griggs photography

Archant

A St Albans photographer has achieved international recognition for her work.

Annie Griggs, a multiple award-winning photographer based in St Albans, has won the Guild of Photographers image of the year competition.

The Guild of Photographers is a highly regarded national photographic body whose members are dedicated to enhancing their skills in the art, craft and profession of photography.

You may also want to watch:

During 2019, the competition attracted over 13,500 entries from the most talented photographers globally.

Annie's image was selected as the overall image of the year winner of the baby and toddler category.

The award was presented at the Guild's Awards night at Crewe Hall, a Jacobean mansion in Cheshire, earlier this week.

Director of the guild Lesley Thirsk said: "I am both proud and delighted that Annie Griggs has achieved this recognition with their striking image. Annie quite rightly should be delighted with their extraordinary achievement."

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Westminster Diary: We have fair votes for MPs so why not the general public?

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

MP urges tax support to save St Albans pubs from closure

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper is campaigning to protect local pubs from the hike in business rates. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Westminster Diary: We have fair votes for MPs so why not the general public?

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

MP urges tax support to save St Albans pubs from closure

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper is campaigning to protect local pubs from the hike in business rates. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans photographer wins prestigious award

A St Albans photographer has won a prestigious award. Picture: Annie Griggs photography

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Free half-term trail encourages kids to get gardening

Children can join in a free activity trail at Smallford garden centre Notcutts St Albans this February half-term. Picture: Notcutts Ltd.

George Orwell’s son inspires St Albans students with visit

George Orwell's son visited the Beaumont School pupils last week. Picture: Supplied

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.
Drive 24