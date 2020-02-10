St Albans photographer wins prestigious award

A St Albans photographer has achieved international recognition for her work.

Annie Griggs, a multiple award-winning photographer based in St Albans, has won the Guild of Photographers image of the year competition.

The Guild of Photographers is a highly regarded national photographic body whose members are dedicated to enhancing their skills in the art, craft and profession of photography.

During 2019, the competition attracted over 13,500 entries from the most talented photographers globally.

Annie's image was selected as the overall image of the year winner of the baby and toddler category.

The award was presented at the Guild's Awards night at Crewe Hall, a Jacobean mansion in Cheshire, earlier this week.

Director of the guild Lesley Thirsk said: "I am both proud and delighted that Annie Griggs has achieved this recognition with their striking image. Annie quite rightly should be delighted with their extraordinary achievement."