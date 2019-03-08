Advanced search

St Albans woman walks 100k in two days for Alzheimer's charity

PUBLISHED: 18:18 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 19 June 2019

Jenny Clark from St Albans completed the Jurassic Coast Challenge. Picture: Razzberry Panda

A St Albans woman raised £2,500 for charity by walking 100k in two days.

The route of the Jurassic Coast Challenge, which was completed by Jenny Clark from St Albans. Picture: Razzberry PandaThe route of the Jurassic Coast Challenge, which was completed by Jenny Clark from St Albans. Picture: Razzberry Panda

Jenny Clark, 52, took part in the Jurassic Coast Challenge over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Participants could choose the distance that best suited them, with a 2,600m climb part of the maximum 100k distance.

To prepare for the challenge, Jenny underwent 750 miles of training, including a half marathon in London in January and an Easter marathon in Windsor.

Around 3,000 people took part in the event across all distances, and Jenny ranked 68th overall for the full 100k and was the 39th female to cross the finish line.

She said: "People's generosity has been incredible. It wasn't easy training in the cold and wet, and of course there was no drinking either, but it was all worth it, not just for the funds I raised but also the personal achievement."

