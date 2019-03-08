St Albans woman makes Telegraph Travel Pioneer finals

A woman who works from her bedroom has made it to the finals of the Telegraph Travel Pioneer of the Year award.

St Albans mum Susannah Cery, 44, launched Our Tribe Travels three years ago.

It is a global community of families who explore destinations off the beaten track with their children.

The Telegraph has joined forces with the Everywoman in Travel Awards to celebrate women adventurers offering inspiration to millions, and Susannah is one of the finalists.

The venture was set up when Susannah realised there was a gap in the market.

After the birth of her son, Susannah decided to go backpacking in south-east Asia with a baby in tow. She kept a blog over the seven-month trip which formed the basis of Our Tribe Travels which has since expanded to become a resource of videos, articles, tips and hacks, used by globe-trotting parents all over the world.

Discovering that guide books and online review sites were not specifically family-focused, Susannah created the community for families who travel to be able to ask questions about specific destinations, products or accommodation. Other like-minded families can share their recent travel experiences.

In most cases members receive many responses within 30 minutes of posting.

The Our Tribe Travels community has 12,000 members. Some members are families travelling the world long-term and the group is a place for members to arrange to meet up in person.

Susannah said: "The Telegraph travel editors have selected me to be in the final six of the Travel Pioneer of the year award.

"Something I was totally surprised about, but obviously very pleased. I'm a total underdog and still work from my bedroom, but I'm giving it my best shot to try and secure as many public votes as I can.

"The information shared is up to date, kid-focused and helps make planning trips a lot simpler. In most cases members receive many responses within 30 minutes of posting."

Last year's winner was Jo Ruxton an environmental campaigner and ex-Blue Planet producer who reduced single-use plastics.

For more information or to vote for Susannah visit www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/comment/everywoman-pioneering-women-travel-adventure/