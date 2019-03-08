Advanced search

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 October 2019

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A St Albans community hero was surprised by a TV crew appearing at her work.

Wendy Seabrook, who works on the Elizabeth Arden counter in the St Peter's Street branch of Boots, was greeted by a Channel 5 film crew along with singer and presenter, Jane McDonald.

The celebrity had been told all about Wendy's dedication to her local community, including the £80,000 she has raised over the last 25 years through various charitable beauty events.

Family and friends waited outside the St Albans Boots store with the film crew, anticipating seeing Wendy's reaction.

Wendy said: "It was such a surprise. I couldn't believe all of my family were waiting for me along with Jane too."

Jane joined Wendy on the Elizabeth Arden counter and Wendy said she had the best time.

Wendy has also been invited to the live recording of the show on November 22 in Manchester.

The Channel 5 documentary, 'Jane and Friends' airs this December, just in time for Christmas.

