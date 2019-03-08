St Albans woman gets recognised for contribution to cycling

Sian Brice has been recognised for encouraging women's cycling by charity Cycling UK.

A St Albans woman has been named in the Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling list.

Sian Brice was included for her work encouraging women to cycle and generously sharing her time and expertise at the Beatbike Cycling Club.

She joins Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, TV presenter Angellica Bell and triple Olympic medallist, Victoria Pendleton in the cycling charity's list recognising significant achievements in promoting women's cycling.

Other well-known names who have made the list include broadcaster Eurosport presenter Rebecca Charlton and YouTube sensation Orla Chennaoui.

It's estimated that only a million women in the UK cycle regularly - just 3% of the population, with many more bike journeys made by men than women.

Charity Cycling UK is now challenging every female cyclist in the UK to enlist at least one more woman to start cycling.

Head of engagement Helen Cook said: "Congratulations to Sian for making it onto our 100 Women in Cycling for 2019.

"It's an incredible achievement and testimony to the tireless work she's done to raise the profile of women's cycling.

"The gauntlet we're throwing down is for every woman who already cycles regularly to find just one more woman they can help and inspire to get on their bike."

The awards were presented at a parliamentary reception in Westminster at the beginning of July, following a ride to the House of Commons by more than 150 women to raise awareness of women's cycling.

The ride was led by TV personality Angellica Bell, who only started riding as an adult after being inspired by her step-father, and a chance to appear on a TV cycling challenge to ride a stage of the Tour de France.

Angellica said: "Wouldn't it be amazing if every female cyclist in this country persuaded just one more woman to take up cycling. Imagine the difference that could make.

"Cycling is not only one of the most enjoyable ways of getting around, it's great for your health, fitness and the environment."

For more information on Beatbike cycling visit www.beatbike.co.uk