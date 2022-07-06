During the crash, a moped collided with a pedestrian. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 60s has been seriously injured following a crash on St Peters Street, St Albans.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 5).

During the crash, a moped collided with a pedestrian near the junction with Victoria Street.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She remains in hospital at this time.

The moped rider was uninjured, and is continuing to help officers with their investigation.

Sergeant Justin Smyth, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "The collision occurred in a busy area of the city centre and while we have already spoken with a number of witnesses, we believe there were other people who may have seen what happened but had left the area prior to police arrival.

“If you did see the incident, please get in touch with us.

"We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of what happened.”

Sergeant Justin Smyth is contactable via the following email address: justin.smyth@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 451 of July 5, 2022.