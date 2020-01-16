Advanced search

Death of woman in St Albans 'unexplained but not suspicious'

PUBLISHED: 15:32 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 16 January 2020

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A woman in her 40s was found dead in St Albans yesterday, and police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police were called by a member of the public at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday, January 15), to reports that the body of a woman had been found in Cottonmill Lane.

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious, and will be referred to the coroner.

