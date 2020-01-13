St Albans woman makes dog treats for rescue charities

A St Albans woman makes dog treats in her spare time to help rescued dogs.

Rachael Temple of Park Street raised around £6,000 last year making the treats and selling them for £2 a packet.

She de-hydrates meat she gets donated from a local farm in a shed in her back garden, bags them up, and sells them through dog trainers and at local fairs.

Rachael said: "I started making dog treats as a volunteer at a dog rescue centre about two years ago. Then I had the idea of setting up on my own and it just took off from there. The dogs have the treats in their bellies and pennies in the pot - it is a win-win for everyone."

Former tennis player Bjorn Borg recently visited the Cape Verde centre with his families as they sponsor a dog there. The cash raised go to a dog rescue centre in the Cape Verde islands that Rachael visited while she was on holiday. Donations from the sale of the treats are also given to small local dog charities.