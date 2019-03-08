Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans woman overcomes childhood water phobia to complete Great North Swim for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:49 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 14 June 2019

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

Archant

A St Albans woman has overcome a childhood fear of water to complete the Great North Swim for charity.

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley BilantzHayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

Hayley Bilantz was only a child when she developed aquaphobia, having panic attacks when she would go swimming with her father.

However, after Hayley had lessons from a swim instructor and gained confidence in the water, she thought those fears were a thing of the past.

Setting out to complete the Great North Swim for Macmillan Cancer Support decades later, Hayley was shocked that her fear returned.

She said: "I went to try a wetsuit on at Box End in Milton Keynes and needed to try the wetsuit out in the water. It was a stormy day. The wind was blowing and it was raining pretty hard.

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley BilantzHayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

"I got in the water and started to swim in my new wetsuit and I felt complete panic! All that fear I had as a child came flooding back. I got out of the water shivering, crying and scared once again."

Not deterred from the mental and physical challenge, Hayley booked sessions with her daughter's former swim coach, Alex Walker, and a trainer from Harpenden swim school Amanzi Open Water, Heather Schelhase.

You may also want to watch:

Hayley said she was told her panic was a natural reaction for people who have not swum in open water before.

On June 7, Hayley overcame her fears to swim one mile around the Lake District's Windermere last weekend and raised £550 for Macmillan.

This is despite bad conditions which saw the men's and women's elite 10km Great North Swim races cancelled.

She said: "I knew this was going to be mentally challenging and that my biggest challenge would be to manage my mindset.

"As I entered the water, I could feel the icy cold water on my face.

"It was so choppy that when I tried to breathe, I got a wave of freezing cold water in my face. I was swimming very cautiously.

"I had a kick in the arm and a few hits on my legs. It was challenging. About five minutes in I decided to focus on what I could control. Me!

"I told myself, I am strong, I am a good swimmer, I need to swim slow, but strong and consistently. Sure enough I was off. Within 10 to 15 minutes, although the conditions were the same, I was seeing it very differently. I was actually enjoying it."

Donate to Hayley's swim at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hayley-bilantz4

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans woman overcomes childhood water phobia to complete Great North Swim for charity

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

Bowls round-up: Harpenden flying high in county cups

Harpenden Bowls Club's successful ladies four team: Becky Maynard, Sue Bard-Bodek, Pat Hilson, Sue Maynard. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Tyttenhanger

Highfield Hall, Highfield Lane. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans personal trainer places bronze at European bodybuilding championship

St Albans person trainer Rory Golden came in third place at The World Natural Bodybuilding European Championships on June 1. Picture: Fivos Photography

NewsHound: Happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists