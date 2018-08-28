Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

A 20-year-old woman from St Albans has been given a suspended prison sentence for carrying a knife.

Katie Allen, of Ladies Grove, was found guilty of carrying a folding pocket knife in a public place in St Albans on November 14 last year, with a blade longer than three inches.

She pleaded not guilty in December, but was later found guilty following a summary trial.

Allen was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 by April 17, and the pocket knife was confiscated and destroyed.