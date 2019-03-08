St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book
PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2019
A St Albans entrepreneur has contributed her story to a bestselling collaborative book for charity.
Angela Peart is one of 12 women to pen a chapter of When She Rises, which is a book about women overcoming pain and adversity to live their dreams.
All royalties from the book, which was a bestseller on the Amazon book charts within hours of its release, are being donated to One Woman at a Time.
This is a charity aiming to improve the lives of Kenyan, Indian, and British women and girls who are disadvantaged by social or economic circumstances.
Angela has written about fleeing a violent relationship in the north of England and relocating to the south, recovering from throat cancer, and becoming a successful business woman.
She is managing director of Utility People, a niche consultancy that specialises in sourcing technical experts for the energy, water and utilities industries.
"I wanted to share my story to not only raise money for a charity that I feel passionate about, One Women at a Time, but also to show other women that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and there are lots of women out there who will support you," Angela said.
She added: "Believe and keep pushing in the right direction, you can make it happen."
Other chapters in When She Rises detail surviving a terrorist attack; dealing with parental suicide; overcoming domestic abuse; beating bullying, anxiety, bipolar and alcoholism; and battling eating disorders, drug abuse, and mental and physical abuse.
Founder of publisher Authors & Co, Abigail Horne, said: "At Authors & Co we work with entrepreneurs who want to make an impact through leaving their legacy and the audience we serve are those with inquiring minds, keen to drink in information, and learn from others' experiences.
"Our authors always lead their readers to reflect on their own lives and if aligned, make use of the teachings to move forward themselves."
The publishing house has helped nearly 100 women around the world to become bestselling authors.
When She Rises is available from Amazon at tinyurl.com/y2m3m8pn