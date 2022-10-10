St Albans woman turns 106

A St Albans resident is celebrating her 106th birthday next week.

Dorothy Billington was born on October 18 1916 in Liverpool and lived through the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918.

To celebrate the occasion, her family will be visiting her at her home in Tara's Retreat for a tea party.

Dorothy said she has lived a long and joyful life and in her younger years was part of a walking club where she met her late husband Fred.

At the age of 28, Dorothy and Fred got married and then moved to St Albans shortly after in 1947.

Dorothy's hobbies have included walking, reading, dressmaking, knitting and table tennis where she also won a trophy.

She said: "The secret to living a long and joyful life is keeping fit. It must also be is in my genes as my mother lived to be 103."

Staff said they are so inspired by Dorothy's zest for life and love seeing her at the knit and natter group.