St Albans woman celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 09:26 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 23 September 2020

A St Albans woman has celebrated her centenary with a singalong.

Happy 100th birthday to Eleanor Nuttall of St Albans. Picture: SuppliedHappy 100th birthday to Eleanor Nuttall of St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Eleanor Nuttall’s neighbours gathered to sing to her as part of her 100th birthday celebrations on September 21.

Her son arranged a lunch in the garden with close family and she also received a card from HM The Queen.

Her friend Margaret Jones said: “During the lockdown our street set up a WhatsApp group which allowed us to get to know each other in a way we never imagined before – and it brought us all together to sing happy ‘Happy Birthday’ to our remarkable friend.

“She looks nothing like 100 - she is amazing.”

Eleanor was an only child, born in Stirling in Scotland. She trained as a cookery and sewing teacher.

She joined the army in 1942 and worked as a catering manager until the war ended.

She got married to her late husband, Jim, in 1981 and they had three children, Ian, Peter and Jeannette.

After her husband died, Eleanor volunteered as a headmistress in a girls school in Zambia.

