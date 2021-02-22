St Albans wine company in finals for business award

Published: 11:07 AM February 22, 2021

A wine shop is the only St Albans retailer to go through to the finals for a prestigious award.

Wine Social Limited, which only launched in October 2020, has gone through to the finals of the Hertfordshire Awards for Best Independent Business.

Karen Snook and Gordon Clunie, co-owners of Wine Social Limited, St Albans, are excited to be finalists in the Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards 2021 for the category Best Independent Business in Hertfordshire.

Karen said: “We have been delivering wine, food pairings and managing monthly subscriptions for our wine club members across Hertfordshire since we launched in October during the pandemic.

"We have been asked so many times if we were mad in these uncertain times to start a new business, but we have the passion and drive, enthusiasm, experience and most importantly quality products to let us think we could start the business and turn it into a success."