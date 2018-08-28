St Albans woman having her hair made into a wig year on from partner’s death by cancer

Janice Cook had her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust at Mosaic Hair Studio. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A St Albans woman has had her hair cut for it to be made into a wig.

Janice Cook, 63, of Salisbury Avenue, is fundraising to pay for her locks to be made into a wig for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to people up to the age of 24, who lost their hair through cancer or other illnesses.

Almost exactly a year ago, her partner Keith Dawkins was taken to the emergency department at Watford.

There, they discovered Keith had a brain tumour and within ten weeks, he passed away on November 5, 2017.

“It was very sad”, Janice admitted. “But he had two lots of chemotherapy and had he survived, he would have lost his hair.

“I heard about the Little Princess Trust as I teach young children and known one who had cancer and I just thought ‘what a lovely thing to do’.”

Janice had her hair cut by Mosaic Hair Studio on The Quadrant and you can help pay for it to be made into a wig by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janice-cook1