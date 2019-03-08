Cheers! Raising a glass to success of St Albans whisky festival

Summerton Whisky Club Festival, Lower Red Lion pub, St Albans Archant

The sweltering heat didn't dampen enthusiasm for a summer whisky festival at a St Albans pub last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summerton Whisky Club Festival, Lower Red Lion pub, St Albans Summerton Whisky Club Festival, Lower Red Lion pub, St Albans

The Summerton Club event, which was held in The Lower Red Lion Pub in Fishpool Street, welcomed both locals and visitors from further afield to sample more than 60 different varieties of whiskies.

The drinks were sourced from distilleries in the UK and from around the world, as well from St Albans' own Black Bridge distillery.

As well as sampling the drinks, the festival boasted a masterclass on whisky production, as well as numerous exclusive bottlings.

Organiser Dan Humphrey, who originally came from St Albans, said: 'We're very pleased with the feedback from our first whisky festival in the city. The event was lively with a great atmosphere to match the amazing whiskies on offer.

Summerton Whisky Club Festival, Lower Red Lion pub, St Albans Summerton Whisky Club Festival, Lower Red Lion pub, St Albans

"We're already looking at dates for another whisky festival in the town in 2020."

You may also want to watch: