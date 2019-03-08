Advanced search

St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 September 2019

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

Kim Sweet 2012

A St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre is in the running for Local Authority Gym of The Year in the National Fitness Awards 2019.

This award recognises facilities that are at the heart of the community and offer a wide range of services for all members.

The centre is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

Portfolio holder for sport and culture at the district council, Cllr Anthony Rowlands, said: "We are very proud of the diverse offering for local people of all ages and abilities. It is a leisure centre of the highest quality with a wide range of attractions."

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner added: "I'm so pleased to reach the final stage of this awards category which we know is hotly contested and highly competitive."

Westminster Lodge will be visited by one of the judges next month and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 29.

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla's property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

