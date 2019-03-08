St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

A St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre is in the running for Local Authority Gym of The Year in the National Fitness Awards 2019.

This award recognises facilities that are at the heart of the community and offer a wide range of services for all members.

The centre is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

Portfolio holder for sport and culture at the district council, Cllr Anthony Rowlands, said: "We are very proud of the diverse offering for local people of all ages and abilities. It is a leisure centre of the highest quality with a wide range of attractions."

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner added: "I'm so pleased to reach the final stage of this awards category which we know is hotly contested and highly competitive."

Westminster Lodge will be visited by one of the judges next month and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 29.