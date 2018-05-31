Updated
Trains delayed between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink
PUBLISHED: 07:41 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 28 November 2019
Trains are delayed after a signalling fault between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink
Services from West Hampstead Thameslink to St Albans were temporarily suspended this morning due to an electrical fault between West Hampstead and Kentish Town.
The line has since reopened, but there may be residual delays of up to 10 minutes for trains travelling in the direction of St Albans.