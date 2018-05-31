Trains delayed between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink

Thameslink trains travelling to St Albans will not stop at West Hampstead Thameslink. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Trains are delayed after a signalling fault between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink

Services from West Hampstead Thameslink to St Albans were temporarily suspended this morning due to an electrical fault between West Hampstead and Kentish Town.

The line has since reopened, but there may be residual delays of up to 10 minutes for trains travelling in the direction of St Albans.