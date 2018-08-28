Award-winning St Albans consultant braves skydive for charity

Kelly Braich (left) at UK Parachuting. Picture: Submitted by Kelly Braich Archant

An award winning consultant has jumped from a plane to raise money for a cancer charity.

Kelly Braich with the award for Regional Consultant of the Year. Picture: Submitted by Kelly Braich Kelly Braich with the award for Regional Consultant of the Year. Picture: Submitted by Kelly Braich

Kelly Braich, of Watling Street in St Albans, teamed up with 49 of her colleagues to skydive in aid of Cancer Research at the UK Parachuting centre in Suffolk.

They have already managed to collect £27,000, which will go towards funding obesity awareness campaigns, but still hope to double those takings to £50,000 - if each participant can raise £1,000 each.

The 49-year-old Cambridge Weight Plan consultant said she was spurred on by her 50th birthday next year.

She said: “We were told the second biggest preventable cause of cancer is obesity, and when I found out that, I knew this was the one because we work in health and wellbeing and with people who are obese or high risk.

“At the skydive, everything goes though you, because you think ‘what am I doing’ and when I jumped and was freefalling, it was the most incredible feeling in my whole life.

“You feel so empowered, your worries go away, you are so much stronger in yourself, it was an amazing experience.”

She encouraged everyone to give skydiving a go, describing pushing out of her comfort zone as “emotional”.

Kelly also recently won Regional Consultant of the Year at the annual Cambridge Weight Plan convention 2018, to recognise employees who help the most clients lose weight with exceptional customer service.

She was chosen as one of three regional winners from over 4,000 eligible people.

The award was announced on November 16 at the Telford International Centre.

Kelly moved to St Albans seven years ago and has been working as a Cambridge Weight Plan consultant ever since.

Cambridge Weight Plan is a company which provides personal diet help for overweight people.

Cancer Research UK fund scientists, doctors and nurses in the field and provide awareness information to the public.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org

Donate to Kelly at www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kelly-braich