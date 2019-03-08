Temporary bus service to run to St Albans City Hospital due to roadworks

A shuttle bus will be running in St Albans to help residents get to the city's hospital during roadworks which are set to continue for 12 days.

Waverley Road will be closed between Ladies Grove and Langley Crescent from today to Friday, August 30, while roadworks are carried out as part of the Matthew Homes development.

The shuttle bus will stop at stop 12 in St Peter's Street and stop A at the hospital, as the 301 and 653 buses that normally stop at the hospital will have to be diverted.

The roadworks will involve connecting the new homes development to mains drainage and resurfacing the road. During the works Waverley Road will be closed with a signed diversion route in place.

Councillor Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy at Herts County Council, said: "It's important to us that people can get to and from St Albans City Hospital by public transport, and that's why we've made sure this shuttle bus is running while the normal buses are diverted.

"I know it's not ideal, but I hope people will bear with us while the roadworks take place.

"It's important that new developments are accompanied by improvements to our transport network, as otherwise pressure on our roads will only increase.

"We've timed the work to take place during the school summer holidays when traffic is lighter to help keep disruption to a minimum."

Details of the shuttle bus timetable and route are available at intalink.org.uk/routes/2868/.