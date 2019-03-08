Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Temporary bus service to run to St Albans City Hospital due to roadworks

PUBLISHED: 13:02 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 19 August 2019

A shuttle bus will run to and from St Albans City Hospital while roadworks take place. Photo: Danny Loo.

A shuttle bus will run to and from St Albans City Hospital while roadworks take place. Photo: Danny Loo.

Archant

A shuttle bus will be running in St Albans to help residents get to the city's hospital during roadworks which are set to continue for 12 days.

Waverley Road will be closed between Ladies Grove and Langley Crescent from today to Friday, August 30, while roadworks are carried out as part of the Matthew Homes development.

The shuttle bus will stop at stop 12 in St Peter's Street and stop A at the hospital, as the 301 and 653 buses that normally stop at the hospital will have to be diverted.

The roadworks will involve connecting the new homes development to mains drainage and resurfacing the road. During the works Waverley Road will be closed with a signed diversion route in place.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy at Herts County Council, said: "It's important to us that people can get to and from St Albans City Hospital by public transport, and that's why we've made sure this shuttle bus is running while the normal buses are diverted.

"I know it's not ideal, but I hope people will bear with us while the roadworks take place.

"It's important that new developments are accompanied by improvements to our transport network, as otherwise pressure on our roads will only increase.

"We've timed the work to take place during the school summer holidays when traffic is lighter to help keep disruption to a minimum."

Details of the shuttle bus timetable and route are available at intalink.org.uk/routes/2868/.

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Temporary bus service to run to St Albans City Hospital due to roadworks

A shuttle bus will run to and from St Albans City Hospital while roadworks take place. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans woman makes Telegraph Travel Pioneer finals

Susie Cery set up Our Tribe Travels three years ago and has made it to the finals of the Telegraph Travel Pioneer of the Year. Photo: Paul Currie

Could you help cover St Albans cardiac screening costs?

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists