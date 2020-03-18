Woman drives into St Albans brick walls while drunk
PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 18 March 2020
A suspected drink driver has ploughed into the garden walls of two St Albans houses.
The incident happened on Watsons Walk, just off London Road.
Police were called just before 2am on Saturday March 14 following a collision in Watsons Walk, St Albans. It was reported that the driver had collided with a wall before being driven off.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.