Woman drives into St Albans brick walls while drunk

Two garden walls were driven into in Watson's Walk, St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

A suspected drink driver has ploughed into the garden walls of two St Albans houses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened on Watsons Walk, just off London Road.

Police were called just before 2am on Saturday March 14 following a collision in Watsons Walk, St Albans. It was reported that the driver had collided with a wall before being driven off.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.