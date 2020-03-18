Advanced search

Woman drives into St Albans brick walls while drunk

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 18 March 2020

Two garden walls were driven into in Watson's Walk, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Two garden walls were driven into in Watson's Walk, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A suspected drink driver has ploughed into the garden walls of two St Albans houses.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened on Watsons Walk, just off London Road.

Police were called just before 2am on Saturday March 14 following a collision in Watsons Walk, St Albans. It was reported that the driver had collided with a wall before being driven off.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Woman drives into St Albans brick walls while drunk

Two garden walls were driven into in Watson's Walk, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Police warn residents following latest scam targeting St Albans and Potters Bar

A new scam is targeting St Albans and Potters Bar residents. Picture: PXFUEL

Verulam Reallymoving show a clean pair of wheels across various age categories

Tyler Six in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

Lady Saints looking forward to third successive cup final if football restarts this year

St Albans Ladies have reached the final of the Beds & Herts Women's League Cup. Picture: LEONIE CITRON
Drive 24