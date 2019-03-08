Can you help families by donating to St Albans Vineyard church?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 July 2019

St Albans Vineyard is appealing for food donations to ensure families can eat during the school holidays.

Adam Dickens 2019

A St Albans church is appealing for food donations this summer.

St Albans Vineyard Church has its own care support team which helps vulnerable people and families on low incomes.

As it is the end of the school year the church are asking for tinned fruit, canned vegetables and pasta sauce for Feed, the church's 'shop' where families can choose their groceries without having to pay.

Vineyard care centre manager Heather Ryan said: "Our concern is our numbers are up from last year already and with the summer holidays coming up there will be more people who need help to provide meals."

In addition to this, every Wednesday the church run Refuel, from 12 midday to 1.45pm. Refuel is an opportunity for families to eat a meal together and take part in fun activities for children, such as their upcoming pirate-themed session.

If you would like to help, the church building in Brick Knoll Park on Ashley Road is open for donations between 9.30am to 4.30pm.

