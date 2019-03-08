Advanced search

School supports church food bank

PUBLISHED: 11:30 04 October 2019

Verulam school pupils donated over 4000 items to Vineyard Feed project. Supplied: Verulam School

A St Albans school is helping to feed families and single people who need extra support.

Verulam School has an ongoing partnership with Feed, a charitable organisation run by Vineyard Church.

The students collected specific types of food suitable for Vineyard Church food bank in the last two weeks of September, and Verulam pupils gave over 4,000 items during the fortnight.

Headteacher Paul Ramsey said that the boys and girls in the sixth form are really keen to support the Feed project as they understand the purpose of it.

"They did so well - they know that Feed provides a vital role in the community."

Feed are always looking for donations as their service is in huge demand in our city.

Items such as coffee, tea, sugar, long-life milk, tinned meat and vegetables, rice, pasta, noodles, cooking sauces and tinned puddings can be donated at Vineyard Church on Ashley Road. For information visit www.thevineyardchurch.co.uk/feed

